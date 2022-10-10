Man arrested after chase with Yamhill Co. deputies in stolen truck

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in a stolen truck after a chase with a deputy.

According to the Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 a.m. a deputy stopped to check on a truck that was pulled over on the side of Highway 18 near Southwest Booth Bend Road in rural McMinnville thinking it was a disabled motorist. When the deputy asked the driver of the 2002 Ford F350 why he was pulled over he said that he was just resting.

When the deputy ran the license plate he discovered that it belonged to another vehicle and when the deputy returned to the truck to question the driver, he sped away eastbound on Hwy. 18.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves woman dead

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck continued attempting to elude the deputy at speeds reaching 100 mph before leaving the highway and driving across fields belonging to Bailey Nurseries.

Eventually, the deputy received backup and they set up a perimeter and the driver of the truck fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said an Oregon trooper saw the driver run behind a house and they found him hiding in a shed.

SEE ALSO: Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead

Brandon Michael Hawthorne, 24, from Boring, Oregon was arrested. The truck that Hawthorne fled in was found to be stolen from LaGrande, Oregon

According to the sheriff’s office, inside the truck, they found stolen items from a different vehicle in Vancouver, Wash. including guns.

Deputies said the damage caused to Bailey Nurseries’ property, including numerous rows of plants, totaled more than $100,000.

Hawthorne was booked into jail and charged with Attempt to Elude (Felony), Attempt to Elude (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering of Another (x6 counts), and Unlawful Use of a Vehicle.

He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.