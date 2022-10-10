Mostly dry but a bit cooler to start the week

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry morning across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Dense fog has settled in along much of the coast, and is surging up the Columbia River. Some patchy fog & low clouds will be possible in the metro area for a couple hours, but should mix out pretty quickly. Visibility should also improve along the coast as a weak cold front approaches. Unfortunately, this cold front is not going to bring much precipitation along with it, but subtle changes to our weather will occur later on. Expect increasing cloud cover and a breezy northwest wind. Highs will only make it into the mid 70s across the metro area. We are also tracking the Nakia Fire burning in eastern Clark County. Expect to see smoke and poor air quality in some valley and foothill locations through this morning. As the wind picks up later on today, smoke should move eastward.

Low clouds and patchy drizzle will be the main story Tuesday morning, with gradually clearing skies around midday. Tuesday should be our coolest day with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees. We’ll observe widespread lows in the 40s between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with slightly warmer conditions in the inner metro area.

High pressure will rebuild over the region between mid to late week, bumping afternoon temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s. There’s no sign of significant rain or mountain snow coming for at least another week.

Have a great Monday!

