Motorcycle crash in Josephine County leaves man dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road in Josephine County left a man dead Saturday evening, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses saw two motorcycles riding northbound on Thompson Creek Road at high speeds. One of the riders, Jacob McNeil left the roadway as he was trying to turn and hit a fence. Police do not know if he was wearing a helmet.

McNeil was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second rider and the ambulance carrying McNeil left the scene before police arrived.

