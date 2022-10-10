Oregon Zoo welcomes two new cheeky primates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a playful pair of red-tailed monkeys to its Africa Treetops habitat.

Indi and Chichi arrived to the zoo recently from the Louisville Zoo. The zoo says the move was recommended by the Species Survival Plan for red-tailed monkeys.

The pair is still getting used to their new home, but guests may see them venturing out periodically or snuggling up in one of their treetop nests.

“They’re a lot of fun to watch,” said Asaba Mukobi, the zoo’s primate area supervisor. “Red-tailed monkeys are excellent climbers thanks to their long tails, and Indi and Chichi are no exception.”

Red-tailed monkeys are native to central Africa, especially in lowland forests. They have unique facial patterns, which help them recognize each other in large groups. The zoo says their furry white cheeks aren’t just for show — they can store as much food in their cheek pouches as they can in their stomachs.

