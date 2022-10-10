OSAA: Oregon high school student-athletes can now profit off their name, image and likeness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - High School Athletes in Oregon can now profit off their name, image and likeness, according to the Oregon School Activities Association.

The OSAA took a final vote to approve this change Monday and it is now in effect. High school student-athletes can profit but have to follow some rules.

The athletes cannot be compensated based on performance like financial incentives for scoring points. The deal cannot be an inducement to attend a certain school. Athletes also cannot make any deal with any OSAA member school or agent of that school. Athletes must also disclose any agreements to the school they attend.

In addition to those rules, there is a list of activities and products that the student-athletes cannot promote including adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, vaping and cannabis products. They also can’t promote gambling, weapons or political candidates or parties.

The OSAA changed its rule the same day that Nike announced that it signed “Name, image and likeness” deals with five high school student-athletes, including Lebron James’ son Bronny James.

The OSAA said it is not aware of any Oregon High school student-athletes currently being compensated but the association said it has had several inquiries over the past year.

