Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Sandra miller of La Grande, was pronounced dead.

