Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Sandra miller of La Grande, was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pair of playful red-tailed monkeys are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops...
Oregon Zoo welcomes two new cheeky primates
La Familia Cider Company adds fresh flavor to Oregon's cider scene
La Familia Cider Company adds fresh flavor to Oregon’s cider scene
KPTV File Image
Investigation underway after body found in NE Portland
KPTV file image
Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves woman dead