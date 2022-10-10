Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Vancouver
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Silver Alert was issued by Washington State Patrol early Monday morning for a missing and endangered man.
Ronald Thornley was last seen on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 91st Street, in Vancouver. Thornley drives a white 2019 Nissan Rogue with Washington license plates BUV5927.
Thornley is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with blue eyes and bald head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.
No other details were released.
Anyone who sees Thornley is asked to call 911.
