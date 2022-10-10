Tenants at N. Portland apartment complex rally against $400 rent increase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a north Portland apartment building are rallying Monday against a massive increase to their rent.

The tenants at The Prescott, located at 1450 North Prescott, are demanding their $400 rent increases be rescinded.

The tenants received notice of the increase on Sept. 26. Dozens then formed a tenants union and confronted their landlord with the Green Cities Company, handing them a letter demanding their rent increase be canceled. That letter detailed Portland’s 5% rent increase on affordable housing.

The Green Cities Company responded, offering to delay the increase 90 days but only if those tenants sign an addendum saying the increase is fair and justified.

In their response to tenants, the company said “because resident’s rent has not been raised for several years, Resident’s rental rate is currently significantly below allowable MULTE limits and the amount of Resident’s forthcoming rent increase is substantial.”

The tenants union responded, saying “Green Cities offer to delay our $400 increases by 90 days is an insulting snooze button. Nothing will be different in 3 months. No one is getting a 50% raise between now and then. These increases will still make people homeless, just in February when we might be dealing with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, instead of right before Christmas.”

FOX 12 spoke to some of those tenants attending Monday’s rally.

“I live in low-income housing, so I mean - even if people are in market rate stuff, I don’t know that they could afford two, three, four hundred dollar increases,” Shela Cecchini said. “For me, that would increase my rent to be the entirety of one of my pay checks.”

Although state law limits rent increases to no more than 10%, there’s an exception for properties built less than 15 years ago, which applies to The Prescott, and even though tenants there are protected by the affordable housing standards, rent limits are determined by the area’s median income, which has increased 50% since 2016.

Tenants at The Prescott are asking city leaders to address that loophole, which has allowed their landlord to raise their rent. They’re asking rent increases be limited to 5%, but if that can’t happen in time to protect them, they’re asking for their rent increase to be subsidized by the city.

