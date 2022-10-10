Van crashes into tree, leaves driver dead

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a tree early Friday morning leaving the driver dead, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 3 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, about 2 miles east of Cave Junction.

OSP’s investigation revealed that a silver Ford Freestar Van, driven by 23-year-old Jason Myers of Grants Pass, left the road and hit a tree. OSP does not know why the car left the road.

Myers was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

Laurel Road was closed for about two hours while Troopers investigated the scene.

