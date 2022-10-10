Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves woman dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested a man Sunday after a jet ski crash left a woman dead.

Police officers, along with firefighters and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the western waterfront area at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat crash.

A woman was riding a jet ski on the Columbia River when a man on another jet ski crashed into her. The 39-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, did not survive her injuries.

Police investigated and processed the man for impaired driving. He and the woman who died did not know each other.

The man, 29-year-old Stephen Lubeck, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide and operating a vessel while under the influence.

