Biden will stump for Kotek on Oregon trip

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek.

The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.

On Friday, Oct. 14 it says, the president will “participate in a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats.”

The following day on Saturday, Oct. 15, Biden is slated to “participate in a reception for Tina Kotek in Portland.”

Also on Friday, Biden will deliver a speech in Portland “on lowering costs for American families.”

