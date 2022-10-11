Cooler today, turning warm again Wednesday through Sunday

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to the day across most of northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. The only exceptions to that are along parts of the coast & the Cascades, where areas of drizzle have dampened surfaces. Clouds that are around this morning should quickly clear out to sunshine. Expect the coolest day of the week in our interior valleys with high temperatures ranging between the upper 60s and low 70s. The Cedar Creek Fire in the Lane County Cascades and the Nakia Creek Fire in the southern Washington Cascades will continue to pump out smoke today, so locations nearby will deal with intermittent air quality issues. The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for several counties in the metro area, as well as the southern Willamette Valley through at least Friday. If you suffer from any respiratory issues, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors when conditions turn smoky.

High pressure is forecast to expand over the region starting tomorrow, which will lead to mostly sunny days through this weekend. Temperatures will be running 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could have patchy fog and low clouds during some of the mornings, but expect more summer-like weather than fall weather. High pressure should break down early next week, leading to a slight cool down Monday into Tuesday.

At this point, there’s no sign of significant rain or mountain snow coming anytime soon. Long-range guidance suggests the wet season could begin around October 21st-22nd. We’ll let you know if anything changes before that.

Have a great Tuesday!

