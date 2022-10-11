Downtown Portland shooting victim’s family: ‘It’s just horrifying.’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that took 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar’s life while his family continues searching for answers.

“It has been very, very difficult,” said his mom Maima Yeanay. “Very hard to comprehend and very unbelievable too. It’s something that you never expect, you know? Then all of a sudden it just hits you. It’s just horrifying. Terrible.”

Dunbar’s family describe him as an outgoing man who didn’t know a stranger.

“Jonathan was a loving and caring person,” said Maima Yeanay. “He was a wonderful person to be around. If he met you today and saw you tomorrow, he would act like he has known you for years. That was the kind of person he was. Very outgoing. Very affectionate. He always wanted to hug people. That was the kind of person he was.”

His family says he was killed in a senseless shooting.

“Jonathan immigrated from Liberia,” said his sister Lotten Yeaney. “He went through the war, survived the war in Liberia to come to the US and after all that travel and all the challenges it takes to come to this country to be shot by a random, cowardly individual.”

A GoFundMe was started by the family and has already surpassed the original goal by thousands.

”We just want to thank everyone who has donated or even shared the link,” said Bendu Yeaney, his sister. “We have had a lot of donations and surpassed the goal. All the money is going towards his funeral and the rest will be given to his daughter for any expenses she ever needs.”

His family says they are thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community, but they want closure and justice and are asking anyone who knows something about Dunbar’s shooting to come forward.

“We are asking the community to please put a stop to this type of violence,” said Lotten Yeaney. “We really need to just think about this could be your family next, right? So if we stick to those codes of silence where we say the streets don’t want to say anything or whatever it may be, this type of violence is going to continue in our community. Al we are asking is if you see something, if you heard something, please let the investigators and detectives know. This could be your family. If we don’t stop this it could be your father, your brother, your son.”

