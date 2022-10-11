Explore the Motown Sound at the Oregon Historical Society

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society, Motown: The Sound of Young America, will have you tapping your toes and humming the tunes of Motown’s greatest hits! Known for producing many hit songs and superstars from the 1960s and beyond, the exhibit explores what makes Motown such a legendary record label.

For tickets and hours check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File image
Former Beaverton mayor Denny Doyle pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Merritt Paulson
Merritt Paulson steps away as CEO of Timbers, Thorns amid scandal
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Catch the moon and Mars together this week
Ethan Andrew Johnson
Vancouver police seek help locating missing, endangered man