Former Beaverton mayor Denny Doyle pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The former mayor of Beaverton, Denny Doyle, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Doyle, age 73, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography.

According to court documents, Doyle knowingly possessed digital media between Nov. 2014 and Dec. 2015 containing several images of children under the age of 12 who were identified as known sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Doyle was charged in March.

According to the US Attorney’s office, federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. Child sexual abuse material shows actual crimes being committed against children.

Doyle was mayor of Beaverton from Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2021. He served as a Beaverton city councilor for 14 years before being elected mayor.

