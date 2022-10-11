On the Go with Joe at Heiser’s Pumpkin Patch Cannon

DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - You’ve likely heard of “Smashing Pumpkins,” but this weekend get ready for a pumpkin demolition derby!

Heiser Farms in Dayton will hosting the pumpkin demolition derby this weekend.

The pumpkin patch will open at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday with the pumpkin cannon starting at 11 a.m.

Along with the pumpkin cannon, there is a hay maze, corn maze, petting zoo and hay rides at the farm.

