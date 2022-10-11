Nakia Creek Fire grows to 250 acres, Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices issued

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out evacuation notices to about 110 homes that could be in danger due to the Nakia Creek Fire.

Emergency services say a majority of the notices were Level 1 - Be Ready, while about 14 addresses fall under a Level 2- Be Set notice. As of Wednesday morning, no Level 3 - Go Now notices have been issued.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation map for Nakia Creek Fire (CRESA (Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency))

The Nakia Creek Fire has grown to an estimated 250 acres after sparking Sunday afternoon near Larch Mountain.

Ground and air resources attacked the fire on Monday. FOX 12 cameras were at Lacamas Lake when two air tankers were brought in to skim the water to help fight the fire burning on state lands.

Another action shot of a Fire Boss coming in for another water pick up. People have stopped along the shores of Lacamas Lake to watch these planes do their work. pic.twitter.com/JBNqnlLqIu — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) October 10, 2022

Officials say they saw extreme fire behavior on Monday, but crews are making good progress on the tough terrain. They’re also bringing in a Type Three Incident Management team to help out.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.