ODOT looking into changes to Powell Blvd. after renowned chef killed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is looking into making changes to Powell Boulevard following the death of an award-winning local chef.

Sarah Pliner was killed last Tuesday when she was hit by a semi-truck outside Cleveland High School.

On Monday, ODOT Director Kris Strickler issued a statement saying that he had directed his staff to look into transforming Powell into a safer roadway.

“Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move freight and people through Portland quickly and efficiently. Recent incidents on Powell, including a tragic death on Oct. 4, are evidence that this road cannot, and should not, function as a traditional highway anymore. It’s time to make changes to ensure the safety of all users,” wrote Strickler.

In recent years ODOT has reduced the speed limit on Powell to 30 but it hasn’t proven as effective as they hoped.

Strickler said there will be a community forum on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Cleveland High School. Representatives from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, ODOT, Portland Public Schools, and TriMet will be there as well as Strickler to talk about ways Powell can be improved.

The public was encouraged to attend.

Meanwhile, community organization The Street Trust is organizing a demonstration and silent vigil for Sarah Pliner on Oct. 12.

The group says they want ODOT to restore bicycle safety facilities on Southeast 26th at Powell to the way they were in 2018.

They say in 2018 ODOT removed safety infrastructure for people bicycling along Southeast 26th Avenue near Powell which resulted in reduced visibility and safety for people riding bicycles.

