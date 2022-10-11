Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3.

People who were in those areas between 1980 and 2001 were previously not allowed to give blood because of concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, related to mad cow disease.

“For many years, the Red Cross has heard from people who have spent time in these countries – often members of the military and their families – hoping for the opportunity to donate blood or platelets,” said Angel Montes, Regional Donor Services Executive. “We now welcome all donors who may have spent time in Europe and avoided blood donation as a result to join us in our lifesaving mission to help patients in need.”

The Red Cross urges people to donate, especially those with blood type O, to donate blood and platelets.

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in Oregon between October 16-31:

October 18

Sherwood Family YMCA, 23000 SW Pacific Hwy, Sherwood, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Blood Donation CTR, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

October 19

Milwaukie Community CTR, 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

RRMC-Smullin CTR, 2825 East Barnett Road, Medford, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St, Bend, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

October 24

Schmizza Pub & Grub, 11221 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cascade Park Community Library, 600 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver, WA, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

October 28

Starbucks, 3590 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

October 31

Starbucks, 3348 Gateway St., Springfield, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

