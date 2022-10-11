Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday.

The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found a woman dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

SEE ALSO: Investigation underway after body found in NE Portland

A homicide investigation began and detective were able to identify a possible person of interest.

The sheriff’s office said the person of interest, who has not been identified, was found dead in Oregon from an apparent suicide, by what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.