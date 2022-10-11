Vancouver police seek help locating missing, endangered man

Ethan Andrew Johnson
Ethan Andrew Johnson(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Ethan Andrew Johnson, 32, was last seen on or about Oct. 8 in the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard.

Police said Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental illness manifesting in schizo-effective disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, and suffers from depression. He is supposed to be on medication, but police said it is unknown if he is current on his dosage.

Johnson is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark on his left ear and a mole near his right eye.

If seen, police ask that you do not attempt contact but alert emergency services instead.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nakia Creek Fire
Nakia Creek Fire grows to 250 acres, Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices issued
Jonathan Dunbar
Downtown Portland shooting victim’s family: ‘It’s just horrifying’
Oregon trucker in North Carolina hospital
Oregon trucker shot in North Carolina fighting for his life in hospital
Oregon trucker shot in North Carolina fighting for his life in hospital