Vancouver police seek help locating missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Ethan Andrew Johnson, 32, was last seen on or about Oct. 8 in the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard.

Police said Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental illness manifesting in schizo-effective disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, and suffers from depression. He is supposed to be on medication, but police said it is unknown if he is current on his dosage.

Johnson is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark on his left ear and a mole near his right eye.

If seen, police ask that you do not attempt contact but alert emergency services instead.

