Warmer For the Rest of the Week

Good evening, hope you have been enjoying this much cooler day, because we’re heating back up!

Tonight, expect to see clear skies, but some smoke/haze and we will be cool again tonight. Our overnight low should be right around 50, with a lot of the metro into the 40s. Tomorrow we start warming up quickly again though. We will continue to see haze and wildfire smoke, with the air quality alert in place for the rest of the workweek. We’ll likely warm into the upper 70s, with another day potentially in the 80s. Really any day through Sunday, we could reach 80°.

We continue to see mostly sunny skies through the end of the weekend, with highs topping out around 80. Saturday is likely to be the warmest day in our forecast, climbing into the low to mid 80s.

Going into next week, we we’ll see a bit of a change. It looks like we’ll start to see some cooler temperatures, though likely still a bit above average. Highs should reach the low 70s and we will see a chance of showers Monday. We’ll be a little bit warmer Tuesday and likely dry.

