$10K reward offered after 20 guns stolen from Beaverton pawn shop

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple firearms were stolen from a pawn shop in Beaverton last week, and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The burglary happened on Oct. 5 at A Cut Above Pawn at 18335 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. ATF says 20 semi-automatic pistols were stolen during the burglary.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and ATF are investigating the crime.

“These firearms are most likely still in the Beaverton/Portland area,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “The sooner these firearms are recovered and the burglars brought to justice the safer the community will be.”

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, matched by the NSSF for a possible reward of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information about the stole firearms is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

