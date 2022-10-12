113 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana found on 3 properties in Rogue River

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 8,600 illegal marijuana plants were destroyed during a bust in Jackson County last week, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at three neighboring properties in the 18400 block of East Evans Creek Road in rural Rogue River as part of a months-long investigation. The properties were used for growing and processing black-market cannabis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found 113 greenhouses on the properties along with about 8,675 marijuana plants, 7,155 pounds of processed illegal cannabis, and $46,000 in cash.

Seventeen workers and a child were detained, interviewed, and released. The sheriff’s office said detectives identified primary suspects.

Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

