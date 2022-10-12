Cold case: SW Wash. police ask for help locating missing teen

Samantha Hickman was reported missing from southwest Washington when she was 15 years old.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Police have asked for any tips or information on the whereabouts of a Southwest Washington teenager who has been missing since 2021.

The Longview Police Department posted on Facebook that Samantha Hickman was originally reported missing in September of last year.

She was 15 years old at the time.

Detectives have exhausted all leads in the case and are hoping someone can come forward with information.

Hickman was described as being white, with light brown hair, blue eyes, standing 5′ tall and weighing 100 lbs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (360) 442-5969.

