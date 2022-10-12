‘A complete surprise’: Blanchet House gets generous donation from shuttered church

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A generous gift from a North Portland church is going to help several local nonprofits, like Blanchet House.

“The donation was a complete surprise,” Julie Showers, a spokesperson for Blanchet House, said.

Blanchet House serves Portland’s unhoused community three meals a day, six days a week.

They just got a $37,520 donation to continue their mission, and the donation comes with a bittersweet backstory.

Showers said St. John Lutheran Church on North Lombard was founded nearly 100 years ago, and recently, the founder’s granddaughter, Sharon Giddings, had to sell it to another congregation.

“The congregation has aged and moved out of the neighborhood according to Sharon. It dwindled to about 15 people on a good day, she said, on a good Sunday. She said it was in the best interest of the community and parishioners to put the church up for sale and they also had mounting repairs,” Showers said, recalling the story after talking with Giddings.

Showers was told they told the building for a little more than $1 million and they split the money between 30 local organizations.

“It’s going to help so many people. According to Sharon, this is what her grandma wanted, to help people,” Showers said. “She was known for her volunteerism so it’s going to carry out her grandma’s mission to help others.”

Showers said the donation will help feed those they serve and support their residential program, which helps people transition out of homelessness.

“You can live at Blanchet house for free for nine months, free room and board, sober living, it allows you to get on your feet, build sobriety if you need, address healthcare needs then start looking for employment and then housing,” Showers said.

