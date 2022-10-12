Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety.

Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.

Fire crews had the fire extinguished within minutes. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

“Smoke alarms save lives, and when I did not hear any sounding, I was worried,” said Battalion Chief Matt Amos. “Longview Police evacuated the adjoining residences and secured the scene for us.”

The fire damaged the gutter and the window of the house next door.

After the fire was out, crews remained on the scene to salvage as much of the family’s belongings as possible. Longview Fire’s Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

