Hiker rescued after being pinned by refrigerator-sized boulder in Washington

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (KPTV) - A hiker who was pinned by a boulder the size of a refrigerator near Lake Viviane was rescued Monday night, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old Montana man was trapped behind the sizable boulder just south of Leavenworth, and the hiker’s companion called 911 to report the situation. He was reportedly pinned by his wrist and leg.

The rescue team had to employ the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team and SnoHawk10, a helicopter with hoist capabilities because the hiker was several hours from the trailhead. Although they were able to save the hiker, they had to wait a while for the winds to go down before it would be safe to deploy the helicopter again.

The hiker was flown to a local hospital where he was treated for serious leg injuries. The sheriff’s office claimed he is expected to make a full recovery.

