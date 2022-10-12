Inflation, bird flu impacting turkey farms in Oregon

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — With a year of historic inflation and the bird flu forcing farmers across the country to kill off millions of birds, Americans should expect their thanksgiving turkey to cost more.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said Americans are already paying 112% more on turkey than they did in 2021. The average cost of one pound of turkey is $6.70, compared to $3.18 the year prior. The organization blames inflation impacting the cost of raising a bird and the bird flu for reducing the supply available to consumers. Mark Anderson is the owner of Champoeg Farm in Marion County. He said inflation has impacted his farm.

“Our feed has gone up almost 250 dollars a ton because of the grain market,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he’s been able to cut costs in other ways without raising prices. But other farms across the country have passed the rise in costs to the consumer. Anderson said turkey farms in California are experiencing the brunt of the bird flu. With flocks being killed off down south, Oregon grocery stores are turning to their local farms, like Anderson’s, to fill the supply gaps.

“There’s been a little bit of a panic from our wholesale buyers because they weren’t able to get as many birds as they wanted out of California,” Anderson said.

With the cost of raising a turkey on the rise and the supply of them small during the holiday season when demand is high, the outcome is higher prices for the consumer. Anderson said he’s been able to keep his prices stable so his customers don’t see an impact. He recommends people should reserve a turkey at a local grocery store or a local farm. This will help lock in a price and give reassurance that there will be a turkey at Thanksgiving dinner.

Despite all those factors pushing up prices, Anderson said he knows how important his turkeys are in bringing families together for the holiday.

“It gives us a lot of pride,” Anderson said. “These guys [turkeys] work really hard to be who they are and we give them a great place to do it. Then it all comes together, assuming the customer cooks it right. "

