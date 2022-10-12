Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were found dead inside a vehicle in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a car that had hit a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside. Their names have not yet been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car had evidence of being involved in a shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway. The sheriff’s office said detectives are working with the Portland Police Bureau to see if this incident is related to any of their shooting investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 22-023139.

