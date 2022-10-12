Man dies after shooting in NE Portland; person detained at scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Madison South neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, near McDaniel High School. Officers arrived and found a man who was injured by gunfire. Medical personnel began to treat the victim but he died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said a man has been detained as part of the investigation.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. Northeast Russell Street will be closed from Northeast 82nd Avenue to Northeast 85th Avenue during the investigation.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, and reference case number 22-273760.

