Much Warmer Weather Ahead

Good morning! It’s a chilly, dry start to the morning across the region. Air quality diminished a bit overnight due to some thin wildfire smoke that seeped into our western valleys. The worst of the air quality is downslope of the Nakia Creek Fire, specifically along the west end of the Gorge and the east side of the metro area. If you suffer from any respiratory issues and live in those locations, limit your time outdoors today. Patchy fog will be possible through sunrise, but the majority of the day will feature a lot of sunshine. It may look a bit more hazy than Tuesday as a breezy east wind forms on some of our higher slopes (which may cause the Nakia Creek Fire to produce more smoke). Expect high temperatures near 80 degrees across the metro area.

Today will start a string of very warm October days. Our average high has now dropped into the mid to upper 60s, but will be nowhere close to that through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s, with Saturday likely being the warmest day. We’ll have a breezy east wind, helping to push temps closer to 85 degrees. By late Sunday, clouds will start to stream in, which should aid in keeping us below 80 degrees.

High pressure will break down early next week, and a weak trough will approach from the west. This should help strengthen our onshore flow, dropping highs into the low to mid 70s. We might even see some patchy drizzle Monday morning.

There’s still no sign of a significant soaker for at least the next 7 days, but long-range guidance continues to hint at a pattern change around the 21st-22nd (potential for soaking rain and much cooler weather). Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

