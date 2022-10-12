Nakia Creek Fire at 156 acres, 10% containment

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain remains 10% contained while its estimated size has been reduced.

On Tuesday, officials estimated the size of the blaze at 250 acres. But on Wednesday, after more precise GPS mapping had been done, they said it was actually 156 acres.

The wildfire burning in southwest Washington started on Sun. Oct. 9, and could be seen from the Portland metro area.

Officials said they had determined that the fire was human caused, but have not released any specifics, saying the investigation is ongoing.

About 110 homes in the surrounding areas were put under Level 1 (BE READY) or 2 (GET SET) evacuation notices on Tuesday and had not been updated since then.

On Tuesday, several aircraft dropped water on the fire, and according to officials, this helped to strengthen the fire lines already in place on the south side of the blaze.

As evidenced by smoldering and creeping there is still a chance that the fire will spread, officials said.

People were being urged not to fly drones in the area, as they could interfere with firefighting aircraft.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK: The "ridiculously resilient ridge" of high pressure will keep conditions unusually warm & dry across the PNW through mid next week. But computer models & their ensembles continue to hint at a pattern change around October 21st-22nd. #PDX #ORwx #WAwx #RRR pic.twitter.com/oxEhxvnjQr — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) October 12, 2022

The Portland metro area does not have any rain in the forecast for the next 10 days, which firefighters say hurts their efforts.

