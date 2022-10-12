Nakia Creek Fire at 156 acres, 10% containment

After GPS mapping around the Nakia Creek Fire it's estimated to be 156 acres on Wednesday, Oct....
After GPS mapping around the Nakia Creek Fire it's estimated to be 156 acres on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.(Wash. State DNR Wildfire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain remains 10% contained while its estimated size has been reduced.

On Tuesday, officials estimated the size of the blaze at 250 acres. But on Wednesday, after more precise GPS mapping had been done, they said it was actually 156 acres.

The wildfire burning in southwest Washington started on Sun. Oct. 9, and could be seen from the Portland metro area.

SEE ALSO: Hiker rescued after being pinned by refrigerator-sized boulder in Washington

Officials said they had determined that the fire was human caused, but have not released any specifics, saying the investigation is ongoing.

About 110 homes in the surrounding areas were put under Level 1 (BE READY) or 2 (GET SET) evacuation notices on Tuesday and had not been updated since then.

On Tuesday, several aircraft dropped water on the fire, and according to officials, this helped to strengthen the fire lines already in place on the south side of the blaze.

As evidenced by smoldering and creeping there is still a chance that the fire will spread, officials said.

People were being urged not to fly drones in the area, as they could interfere with firefighting aircraft.

The Portland metro area does not have any rain in the forecast for the next 10 days, which firefighters say hurts their efforts.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
FILE - rescue helicopter
Hiker rescued after being pinned by refrigerator-sized boulder in Washington
ATF says 20 semi-automatic pistols were stolen during the burglary.
$10K reward offered after 20 guns stolen from Beaverton pawn shop
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview