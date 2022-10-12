Northern giant hornets seem to have disappeared in Washington state

WASHINGTON (KPTV) - Northern giant hornets, also known as murder hornets, are the invasive insects that appeared in Washington years ago, but now they seemed to have disappeared from the Pacific Northwest.

The insects made big headlines at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hornet’s giant size, painful sting and violent tendencies made it a popular topic.

Now the hornets have seem to have completely disappeared in Washington state.

Researchers with the Department of Agriculture put out about 960 traps over the summer, while volunteers put out an additional 373 traps. So far, not a single trap has attracted a Northern giant hornet.

This is typically the time of year when aggressive worker hornets leave the hive and end up in traps. Many hornets were found in late summer last year.

While they could be out until November, researchers say it’s possible they’re gone.

“We won’t consider them eradicated until we have at least three years of no sightings and none caught in traps,” said Karla Salp with the Department of Agriculture. “We have to take care of the bees and the bees take care of us.”

Hornet experts in Washington will continue setting up traps until there has been three consecutive years with no confirmed captures of the Northern giant hornet.

A total of four hives have been removed in Washington over the past few years.

