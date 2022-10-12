Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security Powder River Correctional Facility when he noticed a USFS vehicle left unattended with the keys in the ignition and seized the opportunity to escape around 1:20 p.m.

A short time later at 1:33 p.m. officers caught up with Davis and took him into custody at Indian Creek.

Davis was originally incarcerated on charges of coercion, unauthorized use of vehicle, and eluding a police officer and was set to be released in 2024.

