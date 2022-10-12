Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers are investigating reports of shots fired in southeast Portland more than two hours after a deadly shooting occurred in the Madison South neighborhood.

At about 1:24 a.m., on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire.

No victims were found at the scene and no injuries have been reported. Police said no arrests have been made.

A large police presence was still at the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Southeast Stark Street will be closed from Southeast 96th Avenue to Southeast 100th Avenue during the investigation.

No additional details about the investigation have been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-273912.

East Precinct officers also responded to a deadly shooting in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. One person was detained as part of the investigation.

