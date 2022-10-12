Record warm weather continues through Sunday

It was much warmer out there today than yesterday. As of about 3 p.m., Portland is a good 7 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. It is looking likely that we will hit 80 degrees. This morning was a nice, crisp start though! It was our first time dipping into the 40s (PDX low temp was 49 degrees), and really our first time getting close to our average low temperature.

Even more record warm afternoons are possible over the next few days. We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s tomorrow, drop down just a couple degrees on Friday, then jump back into the mid 80s on Saturday. New record high temps are most likely tomorrow and Saturday.

We’ll start to see more clouds late in the day Sunday as the high pressure weakens and a low pressure system approaches. We’ll cool into the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday along with the chance for a shower on Monday.

We’ll warm back up middle of next week. Conditions continue to be drier and warmer than average for another week!

