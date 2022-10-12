Salem woman says pit bull killed her beloved dog

SALEM, Ore (KPTV) - To many dogs are known as man’s best friend.

The Merrill family is being reminded of their belief in that after their dog, Buster, was attacked and killed by what they believe to be a pit bull loose on the street.

85-year-old Page Merrill, who hasn’t been out much on account of the pandemic, was out enjoying a walk with her dog when another dog came out of nowhere and killed the pet she called her best friend.

“My dog was my very favorite,” Page said, “he was like a child to me. "

Like many others in the community, Page Merrill’s son, John, says she walked her dog regularly.

“The dog absolutely loves going for a walk every day,” John said.

The daily dog walk took a tragic turn. John says it started when he realized he missed a phone call from his mother.

“About five minutes later,” John explained, “there was a banging on the door.” He learned his 85-year-old mother was suddenly caught in the middle of a dog fight.

A fight Page tried to break up, because “when someone is killing your best friend, you try and protect your best friend.”

John says a dog they believe was over 60 pounds attacked 15-pound Buster, and “punctured his lungs and proceeded to grab him by throat and tear it out.”

That’s when a neighbor saw Page struggling to free her dog and stepped in.

“Thank goodness for the gentleman who lives here and helped me,” Page said. “Otherwise, I probably would have been killed too.” John added, “as sad as we are that we lost Buster, I’m glad that we have my mom still.”

It wasn’t until the dog owner’s brother got involved that the animal let go. Page and Buster were off to the vet, but “as notorious as they are trying to make a miracle surgery,” John explained, “they said he’s so bad you need to put him down.”

Page says she’s not the only one who lost a friend that day, so did all of the children who made friends with Buster on walks.

“He would always stop, and they’d pet him, and he’d lick them,” Page said. “He was a pet to all of the kids in the neighborhood.”

Some of the neighborhood kids’ hand-wrote page and Buster notes, saying they’re sorry for what happened and miss the friend they made.

John says he hasn’t gotten much help from local leaders or the sheriff’s office. He says the sheriff’s office tells him since no people were hurt in the attack their hands are tied.

He told us he would like to see the dog responsible for the attack euthanized, as he deems it a threat to the safety of the other animals and kids in the neighborhood.

