Washington man dies in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian

KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the death toll continues to rise. Over 100 people have lost their lives including 72-year-old Terry Curtin, from Kalama, Washington.

“He lived on a farm, where his mom had to get up every morning and milk the goats to feed him because he was allergic to dairy,” said his daughter Rachael Curtin Bartlett.

Bartlett says her father was always smiling and whistling, loved music, and never knew a stranger.

“In the course of all of this what I learned about my dad that every person that I’ve met goes ‘He was my best friend. He was my best friend’,” said Bartlett. “That’s who my dad was. My dad was such the music buff. I learned so much. He was such a Grateful Dead fan. I was the luckiest kid because I got to go to the 1972 Grateful Dead with my dad and my mom. 1974 Kansas Linda Ronstadt. Every show they ever went to they took me.”

Bartlett says her dad decided to retire to Florida, but he soon started working at Disney World as a greeter at the Animal Kingdom.

“That’s just who he was,” said Bartlett. “Everybody loved him. He was a greeter there for like 8 years. He always told me about going to smile school. I knew it wasn’t hard for him.”

Bartlett says her dad was making sure his gutter could withstand the storm ahead of the hurricane when he fell off his ladder and his hit head.

“He went up that day to make sure his gutter was tight,” said Bartlett. “He fell off the ladder and brought the gutter off his house. There was no other damage. Nothing. He hit the concrete. I got a phone call saying my dad had fallen, he hit his head, and they weren’t sure if he was going to make it or not. I got the first flight into Florida.”

Bartlett says she stayed with her father in the hospital, talking to him and playing his favorite music until he passed.

“I reached out to all of his friends and said send me playlists,” said Bartlett. “I talked to him and asked him to please blink his eyes for me. There was nothing. I have one peace in all of this and it’s my father is now with my brother in heaven.”

She says the one message for those thinking of riding out a hurricane is to not do it.

“He is at peace, but for god’s sake if you become a retiree and move and the hurricane warning comes, come home,” said Bartlett. “Come home and be with your kids. Your stuff doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter, none of it. Because he wasn’t supposed to be gone.”

Bartlett says she spoke to him on Monday, two days before the incident.

“I was at the Jack Johnson concert at Edgefield,” said Bartlett. “I FaceTimed him. I got to share it with him. That’s what we did with him down in Florida. It was all about music for us. He passed that on to me. He passed that on to my daughters. I got to share so many shows with him. For me, that Monday night was the best. He loved it so much. "

Bartlett plans on holding a vigil at McMenanins Kalama Harbor Lodge in the next few weeks to honor her father.

