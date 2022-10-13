2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia, 20, was shot and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

During an investigation, detectives identified Yahir Cruz-Rosales and John Juarez-Juarez, both 18, as involved in the shooting.

Juarez-Juarez was arrested on Oct. 4 after being contacted by investigators on Salem Heights Avenue South. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and indicted Tuesday for second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Cruz-Rosales was arrested on Wednesday morning on Front Street Northeast. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and indicted on Tuesday for second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Noe Martinez at 503-316-6650 or nmartinez@co.marion.or.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

