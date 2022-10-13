SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Six kittens and the mother cat were rescued from under a Salem house on Wednesday, according to Marion County Fire District No. 1.

At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house on Auburn Road when a resident called for help after his cat moved her kittens into his neighbor’s crawl space.

Firefighters crawled under the house and captured the 1-to-2-week-old kittens and their mother, then handed them out through a vent hole to awaiting crew members.

The rescue took about half an hour, ending with all the cats safely home with their person.

“It’s not always about the call, it’s about service to our citizens,” Marion County firefighters said.

6 kittens and mother cat rescued from under Salem house (Marion County Fire District No. 1)

