Advocates call on Gov. Brown for policy change after announcement of ‘Jogger Rapist’ release

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Crime Victims United of Oregon and other advocates holding a press conference to call on Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature to immediately address Oregon’s failed Sex Offender Leveling Notification Program. This press conference comes days after the announcement that the “Jogger Rapist,” Richard Gillmore would be released from prison after 36 years.

Danielle Tudor, a rape victim advocate and one of Gillmore’s victims came to Portland for the press conference.

“The risk assessment tool is beyond a failure. I hold Kate Brown, Tina Kotek, and Peter Courtney directly responsible for passing an unworkable law in 2013, and then extending it three more times with little regard for the needs of victims to be protected from their rapists,” said Tudor. Their failure will allow Richard Gillmore to be released from prison and unleashed on unsuspecting neighbors in whichever community where he lands after he is released.”

Richard Gillmore is set to be released from prison in mid-December 2022.

