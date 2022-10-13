Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it.

It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.

“We didn’t have any concerns, we didn’t raise any concerns, but as some people there have become more aggressive, both with our residents and our staff, the concerns are raising,” said Allen Cress from the center.

He says some residents have only been housed in institutional settings before, and that having violence and crime so close is triggering. Adding that residents experience catcalling, harassment, see drug use, theft, and more on a daily basis.

Neighbors of the center say they have called the county before, but only saw public toilets installed days later. Adding that people often drop off necessities for the camps which is frustrating for neighbors.

The center says younger residents can no longer walk the area without being assisted or watched, because the people staying at the camp will yell and harass them.

“A young lady here walks down the street on her own, to go to work and she comes back down that same street, and she may not understand all of the comments that come her way, but she shares them with us, and makes comments like ‘I know it isn’t right, I know it doesn’t feel good’, and some of those things they say are appalling,” said Cress.

He goes on to say he does understand people need help, and has tried to assisted the camps before, but gets mixed responses.

Ultimately he just wants to have a safe place residents and staff so those with disabilities can continue to thrive.

We did reach out to Washington County regarding the camp to see if there was any plans to remove it, but did not hear back.

As for now, neighbors in the area say they continue to add security cameras, fencing, lighting and try their best to stay away from the camps across the way.

