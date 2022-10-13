Body found in Pleasant Hill house fire burned beyond recognition

PLEASANT HILL Ore. (KPTV) - One person was found dead in a Pleasant Hill house fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. deputies responded to fire crews to the house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road where most of the house had already been burned.

The body located in the charred home, although not officially identified yet, likely belonged to the 86-year-old resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office said they would release more information when it becomes available.

