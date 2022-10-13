Crews respond to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver

Crews responded to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver
Crews responded to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver(Vancouver Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the Port of Vancouver early Thursday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a fire in a grain elevator off Harborside Drive. Crews arrived to the scene and found a working fire in a conveyor between a grain silo on shore and a barge on the water.

All workers have been evacuated and accounted for.

A second alarm was called and additional resources have responded. A total of 14 units were on scene including a fire boat from Portland Fire & Rescue.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
KPTV file image
Vancouver Police arrest 5 in retail theft focus
Police Lights
2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem
Unless Collective creates eco-friendly fashion in Portland
Unless Collective creates eco-friendly fashion in Portland
Unless Collective creates eco-friendly fashion in Portland
Unless Collective creates eco-friendly fashion in Portland