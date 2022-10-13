Crews responded to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver

Crews responded to two-alarm fire in grain elevator at Port of Vancouver
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews are working on a two-alarm fire at the Port of Vancouver early Thursday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a fire in a grain elevator off Harborside Drive. Crews arrived to the scene and found a working fire in a conveyor between a grain silo on shore and a barge on the water.

All workers have been evacuated and accounted for.

A second alarm was called and additional resources have responded. A total of 14 units are on scene including a fire boat from Portland Fire & Rescue.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

