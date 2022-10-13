Detectives investigating Jackson County murder, suspect in custody

RURAL CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning after a shooting in rural Central Point.

JCSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight on the 3500 block of Kirtland Road. The victim had been shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They found the shooter who ran from the scene on I-5 South near Talent. The man refused to stop and police chased him. Ashland Police officers flattened the tires of the car and took him into custody.

The suspect, 37-year-old Thomas Murphy of Medford, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and eluding officers.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.