Detectives investigating Jackson County murder, suspect in custody

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RURAL CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning after a shooting in rural Central Point.

JCSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight on the 3500 block of Kirtland Road. The victim had been shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They found the shooter who ran from the scene on I-5 South near Talent. The man refused to stop and police chased him. Ashland Police officers flattened the tires of the car and took him into custody.

The suspect, 37-year-old Thomas Murphy of Medford, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and eluding officers.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The Nakia Creek fire burns in southwest Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Nakia Creek Fire stops growing, evacuation notices remain in effect