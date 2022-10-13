Driver cited for DUII after crashing into Tumalo Fire Station

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man crashed into a fire station in Tumalo late Wednesday night while driving under the influence, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Jamie Frank Slagter was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer when he lost control and crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station at 64725 Cook Avenue. Bend Fire & Rescue said three firefighters were on-duty and in the station at the time of the crash.

Slagter and his passenger refused any medical treatment. No injuries were reported to any of the on-duty firefighters.

Deputies arrived to the scene and determined Slagter had been driving while under the influence. Slagter was issued a criminal citation for DUII and first-degree criminal mischief.

The vehicle caused significant damaged the exterior wall of the fire station and intruded into the building 3-4 feet. Damage to the building is estimated to be in the $100,000 to $150,000 range. The fire chief and fire marshal evaluated the damage Thursday morning and determined the building was structurally sound.

Damage seen during the day (Bend Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters spent Thursday cleaning up the debris from the crash. The fire station will remain open and fully staffed.

“I’m grateful that there were no injuries to the passengers of the vehicle or to any of our firefighters.” said Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Our plan is to keep Station 302 open while we make the necessary repairs so that our citizens in Tumalo will maintain the same high level of service and protection that they are used to having.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.