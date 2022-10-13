Fire damages multiple apartment units, closes SW 185th in Beaverton

Fire damages multiple apartment units in Beaverton, closes SW 185th
Fire damages multiple apartment units in Beaverton, closes SW 185th(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire at Southwest 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road Wednesday damaged multiple units and closed 185th, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire shortly after 6 p.m., and as of 7 p.m., one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Southwest 185th Avenue southbound is closed at Baseline as of 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

6 kittens and mother cat rescued from under Salem house
6 kittens and mother cat rescued from under Salem house
FILE - firefighter
Body found in Pleasant Hill house fire burned beyond recognition
Eastport Plaza shopping center in Portland
Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors