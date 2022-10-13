Fire damages multiple apartment units, closes SW 185th in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire at Southwest 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road Wednesday damaged multiple units and closed 185th, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire shortly after 6 p.m., and as of 7 p.m., one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Southwest 185th Avenue southbound is closed at Baseline as of 7 p.m.

