Grants Pass man arrested for sexual abuse of teenager

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old Grants Pass man was arrested on Thursday for sexually abusing a teenager, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

Robert James Charlan of Grants Pass was charged with second degree Sexual Abuse for allegedly committing sexual abuse on a 15-year-old girl in Grants Pass during August of this year.

Charlan was booked into the Josephine County jail.

Police believe there may be more victims of Charlan and asked for anyone with information to come forward by calling Grants Pass Police Detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case #2022-38822.

